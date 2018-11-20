Road Trip Tickets

The police says a total of forty (40) traffic tickets were issued to several motorists on Saturday November 17, 2018 for playing loud and amplified music in their motor vehicles without the approval of the commissioner of police, contrary to regulation 31 of the motor vehicle and road traffic act, regulation 483 of the revised edition of the laws of SVG.

Last Saturday, there was road trip from Peace Memorial Hall down to Troumaca, that was sanctioned by the police.

According to head of the traffic department, superintendent of police, Kenneth John, at previous similar events, a level of reckless driving was exhibited by some motorists; and as a precautionary measure, the traffic department deployed traffic officers along the route which the motorists were taking in order to regulate the traffic, ensure safety and that the traffic laws were upheld.

Superintendent John stated that he was very satisfied and happy that no one sustained any injury during the road trip, however traffic officers had cause to issue forty (40) traffic tickets to those motorists who were in breach of the traffic regulation.

He stated that some drivers were issued as much as five (5) tickets each for failing to comply with the regulations.

The RSVG Police Force is reminding the general public and motorists in particular that it is an offence to play loud music in motor vehicles without the approval of the commissioner of police and urge compliance to the regulation.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



