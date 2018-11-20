Taiwan Bursaries

Ninety nine students from the SVG Community College are the beneficiaries of bursaries from the Republic of China/Taiwan.

At a handing over ceremony last Friday, Director of the College, Nigel Scott, said that the students were selected from the various divisions and were awarded to those who really need the financial support in order to continue their studies at the institution.

First Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of China/Taiwan said that her government has maintained the 2-hundred-thousand US dollars contribution for the scholarship program for SVG which are distributed to students at the primary, secondary, and now the college level.

Hu encouraged the students to take advantage of the education afforded to them with the help of the bursary.

For this year some 9-hundred and seventy four students are expected to benefit from the ROC’s bursary program.

