Burglary At St. Joseph Convent Marriaqua

An investigation is being conducted into a report of burglary at the St. Joseph Convent Marriaqua between April and November 19th this year.

The police say preliminary investigations revealed that, some unknown person(s) entered the secondary school as trespasser(s) and stole seventy-eight (78) Acer laptops, the property of the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The police is soliciting the assistance of the public to provide information that can aid with their investigation. Person(s) with information are asked to contact the ACP in charge of crime at 1784-456-1339 or officer in charge the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 1784-456-1810 or the Mesopotamia Police Station at 1784-485-5229 or any police officer.

