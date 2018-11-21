Chamber of Industry and Commerce Elects New Council

A new council has been elected to serve the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Chamber of Industry and Commerce at its 88th Annual General Meeting on Monday.

The council executive will be led by Phillippa Greaves as President; Peter Van Whervin as Senior Vice President and Andrew Woodroffe – Finance and Administration Vice President.

The other council members are Christine Da Silva; Roxanne Williams; Annette Mark; Rachel Hasla; Moureeze Franklyn; Dennis Gaymes; Harry Gibson and Jules Ferdinand

Country Manager of Flow, Wayne Hull, is the council’s immediate past president.

