American Airlines To Commence Inaugural Flight Service To AIA This Saturday

American Airlines is expected to make its inaugural non-stop flight from the Miami International Airport to the Argyle International Airport this Saturday December 15th.

The year round 1427 service will operate an Airbus A319 every Saturday, out of Miami International Airport.

In a news release, Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority – Glen Beache, said the direct AA service out of Miami to the AIA is a game changer for SVG as it will give visitors and vincentians another option to travel directly to and from the destination.

Currently Caribbean Airlines operates a weekly non-stop Wednesday service from JFK International in the USA and Air Canada Rouge a weekly non-stop Thursday service from Pearson International, Canada.

From Sunday December 16th Air Canada Rouge is expected to add a second weekly non-stop flight to the AIA which will operate until April 2019.

