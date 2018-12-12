CXC To Introduce New Subjects

The School Examinations Committee of the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) will be introducing new subjects offering such as: Bio-technology, Design, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in the new school year, 2019 which will be written by students in 2020.

This was agreed upon during the 50th meeting of CXC held here last week.

The governance committee also agreed to continue work on the revision of six cape syllabuses namely, Computer Science, Information Technology, Applied Mathematics, Pure Mathematics, and Art & Design.

In addition, CXC has also agreed to have a digital literacy syllabus for the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence Program (CCSLC).

Approval was also given to have five CSEC syllabuses revised, they are: Music, Theatre Arts, Economics, Principles of Accounts, and Principles of Business.

The School’s Examinations Committee also ratified the revision of the CXC Associate Degree as candidates will now have to complete 10 units instead of eight to qualify for the CXC Associate Degree.

Registrar of CXC Glenroy Cumberbatch spoke of the many initiatives that have already been introduced which he said have been successful thus far.

