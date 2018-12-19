Inmates Creating Livelyhood Through Craft

Inmates at Her Majesty’s Prisons are creating a buzz with their craft work and other measures are expected to be put in place to improve their skills while serving time behind bars.

Vonnie Roudette, a facilitator of a project which teaches inmates the needed skills to create grass craft said the program continues to grow providing many of the inmates useful skill that use outside the prison’s walls.

She said their work has gained international recognition and measures are being put in place to have their craft exported to different markets.

Roudette said other programs will be put in place to teach the inmates new skills thus creating more avenues for them to be productive citizens when they leave the prisons.

