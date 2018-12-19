Latest
SVG Sign Technical Support Agreement with Taiwan

SVG has signed another Technical Cooperation Agreement with the Republic of China on Taiwan.

A release from the Agency for Public Information said the technical agreement signed last Wednesday is to further strengthen the provision of technical assistance between both the governments of SVG and the ROC to address development challenges in the twenty first century.

SVG and the Republic of China (Taiwan) established diplomatic relations on August 15, 1981.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) is considered as one of SVG’s closest allies and has contributed immensely to the enhancement of various sectors in the country namely agriculture, health, education, social and infrastructure development.

