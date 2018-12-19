Youth Participation

Deputy Director of the National Insurance Services (NIS) Dr. Mineva Glasgow has challenged the United Returnees Association and other similar organisations to do more to garner the involvement of the youth in their activities.

Dr. Glasgow was at the time addressing the 13th annual Christmas lunch for the elderly put on by the association at the Cane Grove Learning Resource Centre.

Dr. Glasgow said the youth are important for the future of any organisation and encourage the association to host events which will allow the youth to participate and learn from their elders.

She said great gains can be made if both the young and the old pour their resources into the organisation.

