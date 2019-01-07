Attracting Tourists To Buy In SVG

More than 50-thousand cruise ship passengers have docked at port Kingstown within recent times but not all the passengers have disembarked these ships.

This has been observed by Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority Glen Beache who said that while they would like to see more tourists spending time and money onshore, they are pleased with the numbers.

Beache, however said that more work needs to be done by local stakeholders to encourage the tourists to come off these ships, bearing in mind that they offer almost everything on board, from swimming pools, to restaurants and shopping.

Beache said vincentians have to think outside of the box and invest wisely to ensure they capitalize on the tourism season.

