Salvation Army Programmes

The Salvation Army is hoping to expand its programs this year to reach out to more persons across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The organisation’s main feeding program currently caters to about 200-persons daily, Administrator of the Salvation Army Major Pierre Antoine said that this year they will seek to extend that number to ensure persons are not turned away.

In addition to the feeding program, Major Antoine said food hampers are also distributed to the less fortunate.

Antoine is appealing to members of the public to continue to give support to the programs of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle has fallen short of reaching its target of $110-thousand EC dollars however Major Pierre Antoine, is optimistic that they can reach the target before month end.

