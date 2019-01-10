North Union Secondary Celebrates 40

The North Union Secondary School is continuing in its trust to transform the lives of its students.

So said the Principal of the institution St Clair DaSantos as the school celebrates its 40th anniversary under the theme “40 Years of Existence, Generations of Excellence”.

Activities in celebration of this milestone began on Monday with a church service and a tree planting ceremony at the school.

Other activities for the anniversary celebration include a forty leg relay and the renaming of the houses to current and past principals.

The school will also launch a mentorship program later on in the year to assist young males.

DaSantos said the school has come a long way since it opened its doors in the 1970s .

DaSantos said one of the challenges the institution faces is the commitment of some parents.

He said the school continues to implement programs to boost the participation of parents in their children’s education.

Teacher and Chairperson of the anniversary celebrations Rosemarie Ryan-King said the activities are designed to highlight the many positive aspects of the institution.

