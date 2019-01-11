First Batch Of Surgeries Successfully Completed Here Under The WPP’s First Medical Mission For 2019

A team of doctors with the World Pediatric Project have successfully completed their first batch of surgeries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

12 children, five of whom are Vincentians, were screened by five from the children’s national hospital in Washington DC with the help of local medical practitioners.

Lead surgeon for the general surgery mission-the first for 2019, Dr. Jeff Lukish, told SVG-TV News that the screening process and surgeries went smoothly.

Dr. Lukish said that most of the surgeries were reconstructive surgeries done on babies.

The team of doctors leaves on Friday and according to Dr. Lukish, he is confident in the medical team who will be monitoring the recovery progress of the children.

