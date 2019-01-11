Teachers Doing More Than Just Teaching

General Secretary of the SVG Teachers Union, Nikeisha Williams said that teachers in various schools across SVG have been doing more than a teacher’s job on many days.

Speaking at a media conference earlier this week Williams said that some teachers oftentimes use their own monies to ensure classrooms are acceptable for learning.

Williams said that as it regards to maintenance, reports are usually taken but the waiting period to have the situation fixed sometimes take awhile.

Last year there were several reports by the SVGTU, where several schools were found in disrepair. The leadership of the SVG Teachers Union and the Public Service Union are expected to meet with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Friday, where these and other issues are expected to be addressed.

