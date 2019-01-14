“Striving Even Higher; 48 Years of Continuing Excellence” this is the theme under which the Barrouallie Secondary School, now named the Central Leeward Secondary is observing its 48th anniversary of existence.

As part of the celebration activities, sixty seven (67) students were recognized last Friday at an awards and prize giving ceremony held at the school grounds.

Principal of the school Kenneth holder said it is important to motivate children through various forms, hence the awards in the fields of Academics, Sports, and Public Speaking.

Former Student Gideon Nash who delivered the featured address challenged the students to make full use of the opportunities afforded to them at the school.

Area Representative Sir Louis Straker also addressed the ceremony and said that he is pleased that he lobbied to have the new school building. He recommitted himself to making further contributions to the school and the constituency even after he retires from office.

Meanwhile, Lennox Cummings and Past Principal Verna Douglas were two of the first batch of students when the school first opened its doors 48 years ago. They said that they were proud of its growth and achievements over the years

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



