Animal Safety

Vincentians are being encouraged to stop animal cruelty. This call comes from Community Outreach Coordinator of the Vincentian Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (VSPCA)- Jhanice Nelson in an interview with SVG-TV News Last Friday.

Nelson spoke about the three main services that the organisation offers and explains how the services contributes to the well being of animals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Nelson said the VSPCA through various donors also provides assistance to persons who are unable to provide medical care for their animals.

Meanwhile a number of businesses in Bequia came together to give support to the VSPCA.

A donation of 46-hundred EC dollars was made to the organisation to assist with its services to animals.

The donation was acquired through the Open Golf Championship that was held at the Firefly Plantation’s recently established golf course on New Year’s Day.

