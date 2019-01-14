Barrouallie Youngster Gunned Down In Pole Yard, Marks This Country’s First Homicide For 2019

A shooting incident in the Arnos Vale area of Pole Yard last Thursday evening has left a young man in his early twenties, dead.

Reports suggest that Osborne Rogers, originally from Barrouallie was shot in the chest while in the company of friends.

At his former home in Barrouallie, Rogers’ Uncle told SVG-TV News, that the family is not sure about the circumstances surrounding his death and that he last saw the youngster in October last year.

Rogers is the last of five children. His uncle said that he is not close with any relatives and that up to the time of his death they were not sure of his whereabouts or activities he was involved with.

Rogers’ death has been recorded as the first homicide in the country for the new year.

The police say his death is under investigations and are urging anyone who may have information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrator(s) to call the call the ACP in charge of crime at 1784-456-1339, the officer in charge of south central division at 1784-458-4200, the officer in charge of CID at 1784-456-1810 or any police station.

