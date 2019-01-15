Introducing The New EC Notes

The polymer fifty EC dollar note will be in circulation here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in five months time.

In preparation for this transition from paper to polymer the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s currency management department held an informational session with members of the local media last Friday where they were introduced to the new sample notes.

Acting Director of the Currency Department Rosbert Humphrey said that the new notes will be circulated in phases and explained why.

Humphrey said transition from paper to polymer is a milestone in the history of the EC currency and that it will make it even harder for to be counterfeit.

Humphrey explained the new features and also gave some tips on how to identify them especially for those who are visually impaired.

