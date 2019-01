Deputy Police Commissioner Frankie Joseph has emphasized the need for protection and spiritual guidance for all police officers for this new year, bearing in mind the nature of their job.

The Deputy Commissioner was at the time addressing a thanksgiving service at the Old Montrose Police Station lecture hall under the theme “ giving thanks…lord you have been so good to us”

Larisa Pugsley tells us more in this report.

