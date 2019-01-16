Increased Broadband For SVG

Digicel and the Caribbean Communications Infrastructure Programme (CARCIP) has rolled out the fiber-optic cable that will link Saint Vincent with Grenada and the five major Grenadine islands. Namely, Bequia, Mustique, Canouan, Union Island and Carriacou.

Speaking yesterday at a consultation held with the managers of the project, Crystal Francis, Digicel Project Manager, explained the programme that the government agreed to.

Nigel Erwin of Deep Cable said that the increase in broadband will be seen across SVG and persons who were not able to have proper signal close to La Soufrière will now be able to have proper signal.

CARCIP is a project initiated by the World Bank and coordinated by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union.

It was designed to bridge gaps in the region’s ICT infrastructure with the aim of fostering development, improving public service efficiency and enabling ICT innovation in its participating countries.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



