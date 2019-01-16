Prevention And Control Of Diabetes

Health practitioners came together on Monday to design and customize an integrated diabetes care model for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is the first phase of a three year project with the government of Taiwan and this government which will help to control and prevent diabetes in SVG.

Director of Medical Services in Taiwan Dr. Young-Wei Hsu said that they are in SVG to help with the building of the model which will be localized.

SVG’s Project Coordinator, Dr. Del Hamilton, said that there is need to improve the standards of diabetic care for patients and that they need to keep abreast with changes that are taking place internationally.

Dr. Hamilton said that adherence and compliance of diabetic care is an issue and the need for pretesting of the diseases must be enforced.

