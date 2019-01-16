PSU Position

Head of the Public Service Union Elroy Boucher has made it clear that the two unions which agreed to the proposed salary increases offered by the government cannot negotiate on behalf of public sector workers in the country.

At a news conference yesterday Boucher said never in their history have they entered into discussions or negotiations over salaries for public sector workers with the Commercial and Technical Allied Workers Union (CTAWU) and the National Workers Movement (NWM).

The PSU president said that he is appalled that after a wage freeze any trade unionists or trade union will enter into an agreement for a 1% salary increase for any workers.

In reference to the recent court ruling which found that the Public Service Commission acted unfairly when it did not promote several public officers, Boucher said the ruling speaks volumes and that the entire board of the Public Service Commission should have been removed.

