Hirschsprung’s Disease Prevalent In Children

The Hirschsprung’s Disease– a bowel disorder in children is reportedly prevalent in SVG which have been identified by doctors with the World Pediatric Project who have been conducting specialized surgeries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for the past six years on children from SVG and several other eastern Caribbean countries.

Pediatric Surgeon Jeff Lukish and his team carried out the first batch of surgeries last week of which he said the majority were with the Hirschsprung’s Disease.

Dr. Lukish said children with the disease have to undergo surgery which he explained is usually a complicated one.

To date more than 20 children with the Hirschsprung’s Disease have successfully completed surgeries. Parents who have a child living with the disease are asked to contact the WPP.

