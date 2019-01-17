Improving ICT In SVG

This country’s tourism and e-governance services will be boosted from an increase bandwidth that will start full streaming this year.

This was stated by Deputy Director in the Ministry of Finance Marcel Edwards John at the first public consultation and stakeholders discussion at the Methodist Church Hall on Monday on the fiber-optic cable project being undertaken by telecommunications company Digicel and the Caribbean Communications Infrastructure Programme (CARCIP).

The fiber-optic cable is expected to link mainland St. Vincent with Grenada and five of the Grenadines islands namely, Bequia, Mustique, Canouan, Union Island and Carriacou.

Edwards John said despite their small population, the grenadine islands attracts more tourists than mainland St. Vincent, hence the need to upgrade the internet services on these islands.

Travelling from the Grenadines and other communities to transact business with government will also be a thing of the past with improve internet service.

At Monday’s discussion persons were given the opportunity to share their grievances with their internet services which the CARCIP Project Coordinator said they will note and seek to address.

Over 5-thousand persons are expected to be employed under the Digicel-CARCIP project.

