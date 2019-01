The Ministry of Agriculture plans to clamp down on imported fruits and vegetables that are deemed unsafe for consumption, now that there is a facility available here to carry out tests.

On Monday, the Compost Facility at Orange Hill was handed over to the government of SVG by the Taiwanese Embassy.

As we hear in this report by Larissa Pugsley-Kydd, the facility will ensure that fruits and vegetables produced locally use bio fertilizers and bio pesticides.

