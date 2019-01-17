The Ban On Pesticides In SVG

The Ministry of Agriculture last year banned three pesticides namely: Round Up, Touchdown and Glysophate pending a technical review.

At a ceremony on Monday for the handing over of a composite facility at Orange Hill, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said that these pesticides remain off shelves noting the danger they pose to ones health.

Minister Caesar told the gathering that one of his officers lost his life to cancer and that it was found that he was in constant contact with the pesticides noting that this was one of the reasons why the ban was imposed.

A technical committee was established to look into the harmful effects of these pesticides and Minister Caesar said he expects the report to be made available soon.farmers and other persons who use any form of pesticides are asked to always use protective gear.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



