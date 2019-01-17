UK Nurses Recruitment

The recruitment of Vincentian nurses to work in the United Kingdom will commence next Tuesday January 22nd 2019.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said all persons who submitted a Curriculum Vitae (CV) during the application period are asked to attend a general information session at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Conference Room at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The ministry said there will be interviews immediately following the general information session and that applicants are asked to bring a copy of their CV and other supporting documents.

