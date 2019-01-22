Friday Reiterates Call For PSC Board To Resign

Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday, yesterday reiterated his call for the entire board of the Public Service Commission to resign.

This follows the recent judgment by High Court Judge Justice Esco Henry in which she ruled that the commission has failed to provide principles of fairness and transparency in exercising its function under the public service regulation in respect of promotion of five public officers.

The case was brought forward by the Public Service Union on behalf of five public officers.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Dr. Friday said that the right thing that should be done is to have the entire Public Service Commission board removed.

Opposition Senator Kay Bacchus-Baptiste said the judgement by Justice Henry is a damning one which has serious implications for the service and that the Prime Minister cannot remove himself from what has happened.

Commenting on the matter on radio on Sunday Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he has no role to play in the operations of the Public Service Commission.

