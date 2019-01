Israel Bruce has been appointed as the new opposition senator replacing Marcia Zita Barnwell in that position.

The announcement was made at yesterday’s news conference by Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday who said he is looking forward to working with Bruce on their team.

Barnwell was thanked for her service on the opposition bench in parliament since 2015.

Opposition Senator Kay Bacchus-Baptiste said both Bruce and Barnwell have done well as party members of the NDP.

