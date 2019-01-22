New Coast Guard Vessel

The newest coast guard vessel “Captain Hugh Mulzac” was commissioned here on Monday at the Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown.

The 42-meter-long (126 feet) vessel carries a price tag of 6.8 million US dollars.

Monday’s commissioning ceremony was one of pomp and pageantry featuring several military procedures including: parade handover; march on of the troops; march on of ensign and breaking of commissioning pennant and raising of the ensign.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said that the home based for the Hugh Mulzac at Calliaqua was upgraded in the tune of 880-thousand dollars to accommodate the vessel which is the largest in the nation’s coast guard fleet.

Pointing out that there is a causal connection between crime and development, in that if citizens are not secure, a nation will suffer, Minister Gonsalves said given that SVG is a multi-island state it is critical for the government to invest in the safety and security of its waters and its people including fisher-folk and the residents in the Grenadines.

Minister Gonsalves further pointed out that SVG is visited by fisher-folk, Yatchies, divers and drug traffickers and others which require the attention of the Captain Hugh Mulzac. He said the new vessel will help the authorities to better secure the country’s waters.

