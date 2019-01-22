PM On Projections For 2019 Budget

Several new projects are expected to be rolled out in 2019 while, other areas will be expanded. So says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the “Issues At Hand” radio program on Sunday.

Highlighting some of the main programs and projects that will be included in the 2019 budget, PM Gonsalves said Sports Against Crime will be prioritized and this will form part of a massive project for the country bearing in mind that SVG will be celebrating 40 years as an independent state.

Dr. Gonsalves said capital Kingstown will also receive a face-lift and will be boosted with the 145 million dollar port project coming on stream, which will transform the area and make it more appealing to the eye.

The Prime Minister said that he is pleased with the transformation that has taken place since his administration has been in office and noted that there are still more work to be done which will yield results in another decade.

On the issue of teacher’s salaries, the Prime Minister said he has to ensure all sectors receive an increase and not just one particular sector.

Meanwhile Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday said while he does not know specifically what the government will be offering the people of SVG in the 2019 budget, he expects it will be more of the same.

