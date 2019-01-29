Public Health Department Intensifies Fogging Exercise Across The Country

Fogging exercises have been intensified as SVG remains on alert for more cases of the dengue fever.

To date one person has been found with the mosquito-borne disease.

Environmental Health Officer – Ralph Williams said that they have found some areas in Kingstown to be prone to the Aedes Aegypti mosquito which can spread dengue fever, hence the need to increase fogging in these areas.

Williams said that citizens tend to be dependent on the fogging exercises carried out by the public health department as the only method of getting rid of mosquitoes. He said such a mindset must be changed.

Fogging exercises have started in several communities and will continue for the remaining of the month.

Williams stressed the need for persons to be aware of the dates when they are carrying out these exercises and be more accommodating.

