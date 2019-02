SVG will continue to support the fundamental principles of non intervention, and non interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

The position was reiterated by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at Tuesday’s news conference as he spoke on the ongoing political turmoil in Venezuela and the implications of any military intervention by foreign countries.

SVG-TV’s Barvin Ollivierre tells us more in this report

