Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has made it clear that he is not involved in the management and running of elections in the country.

The Prime Minister made the statement as he responded to a question at Tuesday’s news conference relating to the ongoing election petitions hearing.

Giving clarity on the issue the Prime Minister said the petitions are against the Supervisor of Elections who holds an independent office.

The Prime Minister also explained that the involvement of Montgomery Daniel and Sir Louis Straker in the case is not as government ministers but as individuals who ran on the Unity Labour Party ticket during the December 2015 general elections

The Prime Minister said statements calling for the government to get involved in the matter is “crazy”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



