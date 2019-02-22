Pediatric Eye/ Plastic Surgery Mission 2019

Forty-four pediatric surgeries were conducted here in SVG by specialist doctors, for the fifth mission this year under the World Pediatric Project.

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment and support from donors continue to transform lives of children here and across the Eastern Caribbean.

The WPP fifth mission for 2019 includes both eye and plastic surgeries, which were conducted during the period February 10th to the 15th. The children who participated in the surgeries were children up to the age of 21.

Executive Director for the Eastern Caribbean World Pediatric Project Lauren McIntosh told SVG-TV News, several clinics were held leading up to the eye and plastic surgeries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

McIntosh said that the doctors of the eye and plastic surgery mission have been coming to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for twenty years now.

The WPP Eastern Caribbean Director said that the plastic surgeons dealt with some very serious cases however all were successfully completed.

McIntosh expressed thanks to the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment for its continued partnership with the WPP to host the various medical missions here.

McIntosh said the WPP will continue to mobilize a pediatric specialty team with an orthopedic mission slated for April 7th. She is encouraging parents and guardians of children who may need to be assessed to contact the World Pediatric Project office at telephone 784-451-2989 for further information.

