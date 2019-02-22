SVG Now Has Two Smart Hospitals In Operation

The Chateaubelair Smart Hospital is the second smart health care facility that has been delivered to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following on the successes of the Georgetown Smart Hospital project.

The Chateaubelair Smart Hospital was handed over to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday afternoon by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The facility which was renovated to the tune of 2 million dollars has already seen a reduction on its water and electricity bills.

Larisa Pugsley-Kydd has more.

