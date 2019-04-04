Miss SVG 2019 Contestants

Here are the 2019 Miss SVG Contestants
Sonia Delecia
Date of birth: February 19th 1993
Age: 25
Hometown: Ottley Hall
Sonia is the youngest of seven (7) siblings and spent her early childhood days growing up under the care of her elder sister. She attended the Kingstown Anglican Primary School, the St. Vincent Girls’ High School and the St. Vincent Community College: Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.
Sonia strongly believes in caring for others and giving a voice to the oppressed. It was her caring and nurturing tendencies that led to the decision to pursue studies in nursing. She is currently enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing programme at the Division of Nursing Education of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.
In lighter moments, Sonia enjoys the waves at the beach and listening to soothing reggae music. She is a lover of adventure, new and exciting experiences and modelling. Sonia is always setting goals for herself that she pushes herself to achieve. Her personal life experiences have shaped her views and allow her to be empathetic towards others. Sonia has a desire to make a positive difference to society.
Sonia believes that the pursuit of knowledge is one of the most attractive things in the world and intends to pursue a career in Nursing Anesthesia in an effort to offer her services to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Kircia Modeste
Date of birth:
Age: 20
Hometown: Georgetown
Kircia attended the St. Vincent Girls’ High School and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College: Division of Arts and General Studies where she studied English Literature, Law and Caribbean Studies. There she discovered her love for the English Language and Literature. This led her to enrol in the Division of Teacher Education where she is currently pursuing an Associate Degree in Primary Education. Upon successful completion of this programme, Kircia intends to further her studies in education, language and literacy.
Kircia has a close relationship with her mother whom she loves and admires for her strength and perseverance, especially as a single parent.
Kircia has a passion for reading, baking and singing. She regards herself as a natural leader and had the opportunity to serve as such as a member of the Girl Guide movement. Through her participation in the Miss SVG 2019 pageant, Kircia hopes to use the opportunity to educate the public about the importance of teaching the correct standard of the English language from an early age.
Felica Thomas
Date of birth: March 17th 1995
Age:
Hometown:
Felica grew up in the Marriaqua Valley where her grandmother and mother instilled enduring values which shaped her into the kind, understanding and determined individual she is today.
She attended the Marriaqua Government School, the St. Vincent Girls’ high School, and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College: Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies. As a student, Felica she was involved in a range of extracurricular activities including athletics, drama, and the Girl Guides movement.
Felica holds a BSc in Biochemistry with Chemistry from the University of the West Indies. As a student at the Cave Hill campus, she served on the 2015-2016 Vincentian Students’ Association executive and worked part-time at UWI Cave Hill Campus Classroom Technology Services, which significantly improved her time management skills. Felica is currently employed as the Senior Quality Assurance Technician at the Eastern Caribbean Bottlers Inc.
Felica enjoys soca music, sewing for leisure and baking. Some of her other hobbies include going to the beach, learning new things and experiencing new adventures; key activities that enable good mental health which influences one’s wellbeing.
No stranger to the stage, Felica previously entered the Miss Heritage pageant which stimulated her interest in the Miss SVG pageant. Additionally, for Felica, this pageant offers opportunities for personal development both academically and holistically, and the empowerment platform grants women the opportunity to let their voices be heard and make a difference.
Felica sees great potential in the natural resources of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which can be turned into beneficial products for our society. She therefore intends to further her studies in Chemical and Materials engineering in an effort to boost the economy and improve the quality of life in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Sylvorn Lavia
Date of birth: November 15th 1996
Age: 22
Hometown: Fancy
Sylvorn Lavia was raised in the rural village of Fancy where she attended the Fancy Government School. Describing herself as a well-rounded student at the North Union Secondary School, Sylvorn was awarded most outstanding fourth form student and later became Head Prefect. Not only did she excel academically, but she was also quite active in sports, spelling-B competitions, public speaking competitions and the SVG Cadet force where she spent 7 years, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
A graduate of the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies of the SVG Community College, Sylvorn holds an Associate of Arts Degree in Paralegal Studies and intends to pursue studies in Criminal Justice.
Sylvorn agrees with Sheryl Sandberg’s quote “We need women at all levels, including the top; to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women’s voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored.”
She currently serves as a Police Officer of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force with the ambition of becoming a Female Commissioner of Police.
Sharikah Rodney
Date of birth:
Age: 19
Hometown: Greiggs
Sharikah attended the Marriaqua Government School and the Saint Joseph’s Convent Kingstown. During her time there, she represented the school in the National Miss Heritage Pageant 2013, placing 1st Runner up. In 2017, Sharikah graduated from the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College: Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.
During her leisure time, she enjoys reading and experimenting with makeup application for her personal benefits. Growing up in a single parent home, Sharikah was taught how to be responsible and independent at an early age.
Sharikah aspires to become a Forensic Accountant, as she has a keen interest in Accounting and intends to continue her studies at the University of the West Indies in the near future.
Megan Greaves
Date of birth: February 22nd 1998
Age: 20
Hometown: Fountain
Adventurous, ambitious, a free-thinker, a believer in equal rights for all, a proud Vincentian – that is Megan Ariel Greaves, a delegate in the Miss SVG 2019 pageant. Megan is currently employed as a Finance Assistant at Digicel SVG Ltd, and plans to pursue undergraduate studies in Business Management – which will mark the beginning of a career path that will blend entrepreneurship and financial management.
Megan attended the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School and the St. Vincent Girls’ High School – where she immersed herself in several extra-curricular activities. She enrolled as a Girl Guide, joined the school’s dance group, and played ‘double guitar’ and bass steel pans with GHS’s steel orchestra. Megan is also a member of the Arabesque Dance Company of SVG. At the tertiary level, she completed CAPE studies in Biology, Chemistry and Communication Studies at the SVG Community College: Division of Arts, Science and General Studies.
Megan enjoys spending time at the beach, boating and snorkeling in the Grenadines, kayaking and hiking. Among her favourite delights are Hawaiian pizza and passion fruit juice. A lover of music, her favourite genres are Soca, Dancehall, Reggae, RnB, Pop and Soul.
As a first time pageant contender, Megan’s determination and willingness to accomplish her life’s goals fuel her desire to succeed in the Miss SVG 2019 pageant. Megan’s views her participation in this year’s pageant as an opportunity to showcase the culture, beauty and uniqueness of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It is also a celebration of our people – that although we are ‘small’ in numbers, we are big in heart!
