Traffic Department Issued 60 Tickets During School Sports

The Traffic Department of SVG Police Force said it has cracked down on the reckless and dangerous driving, and loud music during the recently concluded inter primary, secondary and college school games held at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

A news release issued on Monday by Head of the Traffic Department, and Superintendent of Police, Kenneth John said that the traffic department strategically deployed traffic officers during the three (3) days of competition to regulate traffic, ensure safety, and that the traffic laws were being upheld.

The release states that a total of ninety four (94) reports were made, which resulted in sixty (60) traffic tickets being issued to several drivers for playing loud and amplified music in their motor vehicles without the approval of the Commissioner of Police, contrary to regulation 31 of the motor vehicle and road traffic act, regulation 483 of the revised edition of the laws of SVG.

The head of the traffic branch also reported that some drivers were issued as much as seven (7) tickets each for failing to comply with the regulations.

It was also reported that twelve omnibus drivers including two conductors were charged for carrying excess passengers. He said that as much as twenty eight (28) passengers were being transported in an omnibus that was licensed to carry eighteen (18) passengers. Six omnibus drivers were also charged with dangerous and reckless driving with a driver being charged twice for the same offence. All six drivers’ licences were suspended by the Commissioner of Police pending the outcome of the charges.

While encouraging motorists to cooperate and to always exercise caution and care while driving on the nation’s roads, the head of the traffic department reiterated that reckless and dangerous driving will not be tolerated on the roads of SVG.

