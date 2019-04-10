Testing And Preparedness

One cannot prevent natural disasters but with adequate preparedness many lives can be saved.

This is the mindset of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) as the organisation prepares to take part in this trade winds exercise.

SVG will host phase two of the exercise in June which will bring together regional and international law enforcement and military personnel who will take part in a series of military exercise.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, Director of NEMO Michelle Forbes said the exercise creates an opportunity to test the national evacuation plan in the event of a disaster such as a volcanic eruption.

Forbes said the exercise will also allow NEMO to test the evacuation of persons in high risk communities such as Owia and Chateaubelair by sea.

She said residents of these communities will also be sensitized on issues related to disaster preparedness.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



