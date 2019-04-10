Venezuela And Security Issues

The current situation in Venezuela will continue to create instability in the southern Caribbean and heads of government in the region have to find a solution to the issue rooted in dialogue.

That’s the position of Barbados’ prime minster Mia Mottley in her remarks at Friday’s opening of the Regional Security System (RSS) council of ministers meeting held here at the Beachcombers Hotel.

Prime Minister Mottley said mass migration and issues of piracy have begun to pop up which create security issues for other countries in the region.

This country’s Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who continues to call for a peaceful resolution to the issues in Venezuela through dialogue said despite the political differences the north american countries are still valued partners to the region.

He said their assistance are needed not only in the realm of security but also in dealing with climate change and other issues.

Canada’s High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Marie Legault said Canada has a history of partnership with the region on issues relating to security and disaster response.

While recognizing the political differences shared with the region on the issue of Venezuela she also give support for continued dialogue with the south american country.

