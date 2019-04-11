Developing A Culture Of Safety

Education Officer responsible for school safety Dr. Idelia Ferdinand said the ministry is working towards fostering a culture of safety in schools nation wide.

Speaking at the launch of the 2nd Caribbean Safe School Ministerial Forum to be held here later this month Dr. Ferdinand said the ministry is working along with various agencies to continually assess the physical infrastructure of schools to ensure they are safe to accommodate the nation’s children and teachers.

She said the ministry is also developing a curriculum to adequately educate students and teachers on safety matters.

Dr. Ferdinand said the ministry is taking “all people all hazard approach” and as such is targeting all educational institutions and their communities under the safe school program.

