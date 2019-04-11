La Soufriere Lecture

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force will host a public lecture to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano next Tuesday April 16th.

The lecture which is entitled “Logistic Processes In Disaster Operations: Lessons Learnt from Volcanic Eruptions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.” Will be held to give recognition to the operational response of the cadet force during the disaster.

The presenter will be Major Curtis Dennie, a logistics expert with over 20 years experience in international and 3rd party logistics, port operations, humanitarian logistics, warehouse management and transportation.

As a young cadet, Major Dennie was directly involved in the movement of supplies and equipment and providing support at various centers during the La Soufriere evacuation process in 1979.

The lecture next Tuesday will commence at 7:00 pm at Frenches house in Kingstown.

