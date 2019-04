Scrapping LIAT as we know it and starting afresh is one of the strong possibilities being considered by the airline’s management.

This was stated by Chairman of LIAT’s shareholder governments prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during an interview on Monday night on the Grenada Broadcasting Network’s “beyond the headlines” program.

LIAT is currently seeking an injection of 5.4 million US dollars to help keep the airline in the sky.

