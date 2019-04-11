Rainforest Seafoods Inc Agreement

This country has made another concrete step in making full use of its marine resource, with the signing of an agreement with Jamaican based Rainforest Seafoods Inc.

Rainforest Seafoods is the largest processor and supplier of seafood in the Caribbean and will establish a state of the art processing plant here in SVG at Calliaqua.

The facility is expected to process a wide variety of seafood including conch, lobster and various varieties of fish.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday at the VIP lounge at the Argyle International Airport Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said a lot of work was done by many stakeholders to ensure that the establishment of the processing plant would be sound.

He said since 2014 the Ministry of Agriculture has initiated a agri-export strategy which continues to bear fruit.

Also speaking at the ceremony was Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves who said the investment by Rainforest Seafood is an exciting one as it will directly and indirectly improve the lives of many fisher folk across the country

The finance minister took the opportunity to highlight a significant clause of the agreement with the Jamaica based company.

Minister Gonsalves said the investment by Rainforest Seafoods also illustrates the potential of SVG’s blue economy.

