AIA Representative Wins Inaugural National Corporate Public Speaking Competition

Trackeish Davis of the Argyle International Airport (AIA) is the winner of the inaugural SVG National Corporate Public Speaking Championship.

Six competed in the finals held on Saturday at Massy Stores. With two representatives Cavel King, and Iyande Bramble taking home the second and third place position respectively.

The top finalists all received monetary prizes.

The finalists had to present a prepared speeches on the topic, “The Role of Social Media in Business”.

Another category of the competition was the impromptu speech, which was won by Cavel King of Massy Stores, with second place going to Trackeisha Davis of AIA and Moise Cummings of the RSVG Police Force coming in third.

Minister of Education St. Clair Jimmy Prince was on hand to present prizes to the winners.

The event was hosted by Toastmasters, SVG and was open to all registered businesses in SVG.

