The pressing needs for security in the internet of things was the theme under which an internet governance forum was held last Friday at the SVG Community College.

The forum which was hosted by the SVG Chapter of the Internet Society was held to share with the participants the importance of internet security.

Country Manager of telecommunications company- FLOW, Wayne Hull said that the use of internet has reached its third phase of digital evolution which gives a high demand for people to be connected to the internet. He said this is why it is important for data to be secured while using the internet.

Hull said that many huge companies all over the world lose greatly because of hackers who awaits to attack businesses and social media accounts via the internet.

Speaking on the government’s plans for a modern city at Arnos Vale, Hull said a such a development should be technology driven.

