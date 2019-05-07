PM Defends Concessions Granted To Rainforest Seafood

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has defended the agreement the government signed last month with Rainforest Seafoods, a Jamaican based company which is expected to establish a fish processing facility at Calliaqua.

Last week some of the details of the agreement were made known, which includes a 15 year tax break and other major concessions granted to the company, which have been a talking point of discussion in several quarters.

Commenting on the issue on WE FM on Sunday, PM Gonsalves sought to explain the government’s position and how concessions are granted, which he said are across the board for any company setting up business here in SVG.

PM Gonsalves further stated that it is not the intention of his government to put local fisherfolk out of business and that they view the collaboration with Rainforest Seafoods as an added boost to the fishing industry which will be of benefit to all fisherfolk.

Rainforest Seafood SVG Ltd will be operating out of Calliaqua. Its parent company has similar operations in several countries in the region.

