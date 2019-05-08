Vincy Mas 2019 Off To An Exciting Start

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) officially launched Vincy Mas 2019, on Saturday May 4th.

The launch at Carnival City Victoria Park attracted hundreds of patrons with various components of Vincy Mas highlighted .

Larisa Pugsley-Kydd tells us more in this report.



Meanwhile, the six Miss SVG 2019 delegates made appearance at the launch of Vincy Mas on Saturday night.

They shared a bit with the audience what they are bringing to this year’s pageant.



The 2019 Miss SVG will be crowned on June 1st 2019 at Carnival City, Victoria Park.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



