Interview List for Bsc. Nursing Program 2019

News

The following persons are asked to attend an interview at the Division of Nursing Education, Largo Height on the following dates and times:

Monday 24th June, 2019 (9:00 a.m.)

  1. Abigail Grant
  2. Venisha Kennedy
  3. Annell Clarke
  4. Marva Moore
  5. Jaheem Greene
  6. Dennesha Letteen
  7. Shontell Lewis
  8. Dalesia Sayers

Monday 24th June, 2019 (1:00 p.m.)

  1. Kamara Williams
  2. Raphaela Ollivierre
  3. Renesha Harry
  4. Lamiesha Lutchman
  5. Dotsie Slater

Wednesday 26th June, 2019 (9:00 a.m.)

  1. Jovonique Nanton 
  2. Naffisa Wilson       
  3. Tiffany Phillips      
  4. Rochelle Ollivierre
  5. Winsbert Hazelwood        
  6. Ronecia Andrews
  7. Xzava Ballantyne
  8. Fannecia Brackin

Wednesday 26th June, 2019 (1:00 p.m.)

  1. Veresa Castello
  2. Eunica Delpeche
  3. Chrystal Isaacs
  4. Soraya lewis
  5. Amber-Marie Gibson

Thursday 26th June (9:00 a.m.)

  1. Eleisha Thomas
  2. Lynallia Isaacs
  3. Kyishma Roberts
  4. Imiena Thomas
  5. Annenisha Williams
  6. Shemika Charles 
  7. Alicia Murray
  8. Janeil Young

Thursday 26th June (1:00 p.m.)

  1. Simeon Mc Fee
  2. Shantel Harry
  3. Tiara Providence
  4. Shania Gumbs
  5. Oconnor Henry

