Interview List for Bsc. Nursing Program 2019

The following persons are asked to attend an interview at the Division of Nursing Education, Largo Height on the following dates and times:

Monday 24th June, 2019 (9:00 a.m.)

Abigail Grant Venisha Kennedy Annell Clarke Marva Moore Jaheem Greene Dennesha Letteen Shontell Lewis Dalesia Sayers

Monday 24th June, 2019 (1:00 p.m.)

Kamara Williams Raphaela Ollivierre Renesha Harry Lamiesha Lutchman Dotsie Slater

Wednesday 26th June, 2019 (9:00 a.m.)

Jovonique Nanton Naffisa Wilson Tiffany Phillips Rochelle Ollivierre Winsbert Hazelwood Ronecia Andrews Xzava Ballantyne Fannecia Brackin

Wednesday 26th June, 2019 (1:00 p.m.)

Veresa Castello Eunica Delpeche Chrystal Isaacs Soraya lewis Amber-Marie Gibson

Thursday 26th June (9:00 a.m.)

Eleisha Thomas Lynallia Isaacs Kyishma Roberts Imiena Thomas Annenisha Williams Shemika Charles Alicia Murray Janeil Young

Thursday 26th June (1:00 p.m.)

Simeon Mc Fee Shantel Harry Tiara Providence Shania Gumbs Oconnor Henry

