The Kingstown Preparatory School for yet another year has topped the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) and gained four other positions in the top 10.

The Stubbs, Richland Park and Kingstown Government school are the three new surprises placing in the top five.

Our news team was at some of these schools on Monday and the students and teachers were all in celebratory mood.

